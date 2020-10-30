After days of looting and general mayhem, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the National Guard into Philadelphia:

What was the rush, governor?

Took Gov. Wolf long enough. National Guard's finally showed up in Philly. pic.twitter.com/8l9sgHP9Nt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 30, 2020

And, to think, blue-check journos didn’t want us to cover this:

The PA National Guard arriving in Philadelphia … @6abc pic.twitter.com/erTkQIrSx3 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) October 30, 2020

LOL. Blame the mostly-peaceful protesters then:

The National Guard arrive in Philadelphia today after days of unrest.

Democrats and voting rights advocates are worried their presence could scare people away from the polls in the city that matters most for turnout on Election Day. https://t.co/4xAw0XEzri — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) October 30, 2020

***



