Blue-check libs are voicing their frustration with 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at today’s hearing.

Former Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon:

He wants Rep. Katie Porter to magically become a senator?

Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern called her questions “softballs”:

PR specialist Cliff Schecter says the California Dem “doesn’t understand the stakes”:

And LOL:

They’ll say Sen. Feinstein is working for Putin soon:

Good job, California!

But here’s The Nation’s Elie Mystal will a hard truth: ABC is too good and “has LITERALLY BEEN PREPARING HER WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS”:

Game over.

***

