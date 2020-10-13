Blue-check libs are voicing their frustration with 87-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at today’s hearing.

Former Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon:

This is painful. Enough with this nonsense line of questioning premised on the idea that we don't already know ACB's views. Feinstein is giving Barrett way more benefit of the doubt than she deserves — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 13, 2020

He wants Rep. Katie Porter to magically become a senator?

Imagine what it would be like if we could have, say, Katie Porter asking questions instead of Feinstein. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 13, 2020

Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern called her questions “softballs”:

Why is Dianne Feinstein tossing softballs to Amy Coney Barrett? Why did she ask a string of questions that Barrett could easily avoid answering? Why is she treating this confirmation process like it’s totally normal and legitimate? Is she trying to help Barrett get confirmed? — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 13, 2020

PR specialist Cliff Schecter says the California Dem “doesn’t understand the stakes”:

I get deference to senior party leaders. But, not with this, or almost anything at this moment. She's proven in many ways she's not up to the moment; doesn't understand the stakes; and I'm sorry, must be put on the bench for the good of democracy. Like, NOW — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) October 13, 2020

Yes. Judge Barrett would in all likelihood continue the corporate-friendly pattern of rulings that she's established and which are in line w Sen. Feinstein's own values and interests. — Elias Cepeda (@EliasCepeda) October 13, 2020

uhhh…. yes? she's trying to help barrett get confirmed. next question? — tim donovan (@tadonovan) October 13, 2020

it's long past time for Feinstein to go — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) October 13, 2020

But here’s The Nation’s Elie Mystal will a hard truth: ABC is too good and “has LITERALLY BEEN PREPARING HER WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS”:

If you’re wondering if Feinstein is bad at this, she is. But it’s important to understand *why* she’s bad.

The legal views of Amy Coney Barrett in this hearing are IRRELEVANT.

ACB is a nominee who shouldn’t be voted on before the election to ice the election to Trump. FULL STOP. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 13, 2020

Failing that. There is NOTHING Feinstein, or anybody else really, is going to do to score legal points on a nominee who has LITERALLY BEEN PREPARING HER WHOLE LIFE FOR THIS — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 13, 2020

