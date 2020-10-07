So, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is attempting to mock President Trump with this video on masks, but it shows him leaving the inside of Gracie Mansion where he’s not wearing a mask and putting one on outside with nobody around. That’s moronic.
Have a watch:
In New York City we wear our masks, proudly. pic.twitter.com/YTZDGu2pzG
— City of New York (@nycgov) October 6, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz with the zinger:
Wait…at the start of this video…he has no mask. 😱😱
On a balcony. Outside.
Clearly, DeBlasio wants to kill everyone. https://t.co/xZyqjfyQCq
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 7, 2020
Clown show:
This performative 🤡 https://t.co/Uy74NJp6G7
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 7, 2020
He’s like the groundhog he murdered:
Bill de Blasio came outside to wear a mask to go back inside https://t.co/p5MrrBOmfX
— Sagnik Basu (@_sagnikbasu) October 7, 2020
Oh, and NYC is headed toward another lockdown:
Meanwhile, you’re locking New York back down https://t.co/WA2K13hSCe pic.twitter.com/WTqdoql7R5
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2020
We are so looking forward to the day when de Blasio leave politics for good:
And this is why even NYC Democrats hate you 😂 https://t.co/WeclRW3aj0
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) October 7, 2020
***