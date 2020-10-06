U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams has a message for all Americans this morning: “if you are sick with fever/cough/ flu symptoms, please don’t go to work!”:

Um, is he subtweeting President Trump for returning to the White House last night?

This is certainly how it’s being interpreted this morning:

How is he so bad at social media in a crisis? Sheesh.

***

