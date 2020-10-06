U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams has a message for all Americans this morning: “if you are sick with fever/cough/ flu symptoms, please don’t go to work!”:

This one never gets old… 👇🏽 https://t.co/WJiLEDlClA — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) October 6, 2020

Um, is he subtweeting President Trump for returning to the White House last night?

This is certainly how it’s being interpreted this morning:

What if the patient is “bored.” — Peter A. Shulman 📚 (@pashulman) October 6, 2020

hypothetical: if you were a public official who was hospitalized with covid, should you then leave the hospital while still contagious and then knowingly expose your employees to covid while making fascistic propaganda videos? — Gautham Rao 🔴🏆 x 6/19 (@gauthamrao) October 6, 2020

Pity certain branches of the government don’t listen. — T. Cheramie, PhD (@theoriginaltams) October 6, 2020

Tell it to your boss. — Chrisa – Justice for Breonna Taylor & Daniel Prude (@Chrisa_Hickey) October 6, 2020

Have you told your boss? — CW Williams (@CloydWilliams) October 6, 2020

The irony behind this as your boss returns to the White House and callously takes his mask off before entering is just too much. — Jessica Reader, MD, MPH (@jreaderMD) October 6, 2020

How is he so bad at social media in a crisis? Sheesh.

***