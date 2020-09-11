Melania Trump was trending earlier tonight because blue-check libs were angry after she appeared not to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the 9/11 ceremony in Shanksville, PA:

Some of the hate directed at the first lady:

Trending

Some are suggesting she didn’t know the words:

It got really ugly:

Stay classy, libs:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-11Melania Trump