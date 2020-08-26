The NHC is out with a new update for Hurricane Laura and is now warning of “unsurvivable” storm surge along the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast:

“UNSURVIVABLE” You don’t see that word being tossed around lightly by @NHC_Atlantic, but with the potential for storm surge of 15-20 feet along parts of the Louisiana Coast, it’s no wonder. Hoping those in harms way have followed evacuation orders. #Laura #lawx #txwx pic.twitter.com/EupQOVEx8P — Kyle Dennis (@KyleDennisWx) August 26, 2020

And please don’t confuse this warning with media hype:

Right now, this warning extends from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana:

Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. #Laura pic.twitter.com/bV4jzT3Chd — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2020

There’s now a chance the storm makes landfall as a category 4 hurricane:

Hurricane Laura strengthens and is expected to make landfall as a Cat. 4 hurricane, @BillKarins reports. "Picture standing at the beach where the waterline meets the sand and then having 20 feet of water above that. That's how high the water rise is gonna be." pic.twitter.com/c3pRtUe8Mz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 26, 2020

It’s on the way to that now:

Pressure quickly dropping through the 950s (mb) with Hurricane Laura. The eye appears to be clearing — a characteristic of the most intense hurricane is a clear eye. Pressure in the 940s (mb) is typical of strong Category 4 hurricanes. 920s (mb) is usually Category 5. pic.twitter.com/YsBNBIFGo2 — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 26, 2020

The storm is still scheduled to hit early this morning:

Hurricane force sustained winds are forecast to extend inland 50-100 miles into Louisiana. Gusts of at least 75 mph likely much further into Arkansas as a fast moving Hurricane Laura comes ashore early Thursday. pic.twitter.com/G5SZg8wOSC — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 26, 2020

Everyone in the path of this monster, please stay safe:

"Unsurvivable"? Man, my birthplace of Orange is about to get hit and this is frightening. My brother is a cop working tonight. Prayers for Chris Berry, and every person in harm's way. https://t.co/qObMzRtXte — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) August 26, 2020

