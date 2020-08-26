Breaking news out of Antioch, Illinois where we’re seeing reports that Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old, has been arrested in connection with the shootings in Kenosha last night that left two people dead and one wounded:

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois arrested in Illinois related to the Kenosha shooting. He will be charged with 1st Degree intentional homicide. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 26, 2020

As we told you earlier, Townhall’s Julio Rosas witnessed and filmed at least part of the incident:

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots are fired after people chased a guy with a rifle. Rifle dude tripped and fell. He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him. pic.twitter.com/BfV244MMnc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Court documents say he “fled the state of Wisconsin with intent to avoid prosecution for that offense”:

Lake County has labeled him a "fugitive from justice." According to the complaint, Rittenhouse "fled the state of Wisconsin with intent to avoid prosecution for that offense" — Claire Goforth (@clairenjax) August 26, 2020

He’s been assigned a public defender and there will be an extradition hearing tomorrow:

Court records show he's been assigned a public defender and will appear for extradition hearing on 8/28 — Nick Penzenstadler (@npenzenstadler) August 26, 2020

They’ll be a press conference a little later today:

New from Kenosha: Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested in Antioch, Ill., today after being charged with 1st degree intentional homicide for the shooting here last night, law enforcement authorities say. City officials in #Kenosha will hold a 1 p.m. press conference. — Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) August 26, 2020

