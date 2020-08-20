It sounds like Politico’s Ryan Lizza is going to need a cigarette after watching Barack Obama’s speech last night at the DNC:
Barack Obama just delivered the finest convention speech in modern history (again). Spell-binding, chilling, optimistic, beautifully written, and expertly delivered. Incredible moment.
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 20, 2020
Tell us more about these independent journos that are out there, please!
The fact you can tweet this says all we need to know about your 'objectivity'
— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) August 20, 2020
This should be a problem for him:
How can any news consumer read this and ever trust @RyanLizza to even pretend to be objective as a "reporter" for @Politico/@CNN? https://t.co/YalorOBsMl
— ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) August 20, 2020
Narrator: He was not kidding:
You're kidding https://t.co/gqIeqTPkUr
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) August 20, 2020
Exactly. It won’t be memorable at all:
No one will be able to recite a single line from it by memory in a week. https://t.co/vKYAqy5iNX
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2020
But, hey, keep on doing your thing:
So. Much. Journalisming. https://t.co/01EBOCTxQb
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 20, 2020
Keep this tweet in mind the next time Lizza shows up in the WH briefing room:
same reporter who asked at a WH press briefing whether POTUS believes "it was a good thing that the South lost the Civil War?”
looking forward to similar hard-hitting questions during the Biden administration. https://t.co/zYebsg1Szp
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 20, 2020
This will never get old:
— Mark Nova (@avonkram) August 20, 2020
And, finally. . .
Fap fap fap. pic.twitter.com/HDvBK0VLYn
— SuzSnarknado ⚓️ (@ZannSuz) August 20, 2020
LOL:
I guess I want what he's taking pic.twitter.com/jebhBLMUOm
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 20, 2020
The rest of Lizza’s take here:
My full take on the speech: https://t.co/uQGrWcVWzU
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 20, 2020
***