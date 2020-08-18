Did you notice that Michelle Obama didn’t mention Kamala Harris in her speech last night? That’s because in the most important election in the last 50 years for Dems, she couldn’t be bothered to do it live:

If you’re wondering why there was no reference in @MichelleObama speech to @KamalaHarris, her speech was taped before Harris was selected to be Biden’s running mate, multiple aides to the Obamas tell CNN. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 18, 2020

Donna Brazile says she’s heard the same thing:

Yep, I heard the same. https://t.co/0BZxNhgx3I — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 18, 2020

Even worse for Dems? They let Michelle go out there with inaccurate information on COVID-19 deaths:

Another sign this was taped a little while ago: the former First Lady also referred in her speech to “more than 150,000” in the US dead of COVID — we are at more than 170,000 dead now. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 18, 2020

Other speakers made this same error, too:

The most horrifying thing about this convention is that you can deduce when each of the speakers made their videos, or whether they're speaking live, based on the number they quote as the coronavirus death count. I've heard 170,000, 160,000, and 150,000. — Will Saletan (@saletan) August 18, 2020

What a major fail:

we should tape election night coverage a week before election day and just be legends, man. https://t.co/BCvgysv9Ut — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 18, 2020

How hard would it have been?

they, uh, couldn’t be bothered to re-tape it? https://t.co/TlyLUtV83H — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 18, 2020

Oh well. It is what it is:

ROFL. Michelle Obama cared so much… She couldn't be bothered to retape the speech? https://t.co/gr8RYeARFd — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 18, 2020

They want Joe to win so much, but not enough to inconvenience themselves to re-tape a major speech:

Michelle is committed to helping Joe, but she's not willing to take a few minutes out of her vacation to dispassionately reread a boring speech so it can be current. https://t.co/0xpUcI97oQ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 18, 2020

Pretty much:

This is the political equivalent of lip syncing. https://t.co/u4QLIyJlYi — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) August 18, 2020

“Literally phoning it in”:

That's a really bad sign – the speech for the ticket was pre-taped before there was a VP choice on the ticket. They are not even trying. Literally phoning it in. https://t.co/SL2CjN4v0J — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 18, 2020

***

