On Sunday, we told you how Jonh Kasich embarrassed the Biden campaign after he had to walk back his big announcement that a sitting GOP congressman would be endorsing the Dem nominee on Monday and admitted it would be a former congressman, which is a whole lot of “meh.”

But it gets worse. . .

The mystery congressman, er congresswoman, making the endorsement is Susan Molinari of New York:

Um, “who?”:

Oh, and this *star* of the DNC is a paid lobbyist for Russia:

Russia is good now?

She’s been at it for quite a while, too:

She also makes big buck lobbying Congress on Google’s behalf:

We’re laughing, too:

Maybe she has a pee-pee tape of the former veep?

***

