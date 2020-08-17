And there it is. . .

Dems just had a speaker at the convention who blamed President Trump for her father’s death from COVID-19 that he caught at a karaoke bar in Arizona:

“My dad was a healthy 65-year old. His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life”:

Trending

And:

Watch:

Yeah, this one is a stretch, to say the least:

More on her background here:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19