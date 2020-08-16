There’s a new lib conspiracy theory going viral tonight that involves locked mailboxes in Burbank, California:

You see, this is something new to the liberal blue-checks of Twitter and somehow the Trump administration is behind it:

It’s fascist, even:

For starters, it’s Sunday. Post offices are closed on Sundays:

Secondly, this has been happening for quite some time:

Like as far back as 2016. Remind us who was president again?

From that 2016 Daily News article above that explains the locks are in place to keep people from stealing the mail inside and they’re put on after the last collection of the day:

Bloodworth suspected the person was about to break into the big blue mailbox across the street from his Van Nuys home. So he turned his lights on and the person hustled off.

“In the last couple of days I’ve noticed people fishing in the mail box trying to pull mail out,” he said. “I’ve seen it happen three other times before. It’s usually three or four in the morning. People come up to the box and loiter and then stick the fishing tool in.”

Turns out that fishing, or stealing mail, has become so common that postal officials have been retrofitting boxes around the San Fernando Valley and other areas to make them more tamper proof, said Richard J. Maher, spokesman for Post Office operations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

And down goes another narrative.

