There’s a new lib conspiracy theory going viral tonight that involves locked mailboxes in Burbank, California:

Locked mail boxes in Burbank CA… can a Trump supporter honestly explain this to me??? For real.. I’d love to know why? pic.twitter.com/LgZcZpfvtE — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) August 17, 2020

You see, this is something new to the liberal blue-checks of Twitter and somehow the Trump administration is behind it:

Burbank, California: In your entire life have you ever seen a LOCKED mailbox at the USPS? Now you have. A disgrace and immediate threat to American democracy. Shame on them. Shame on the GOP. Where are you @senatemajldr ? pic.twitter.com/YcbVUTnv37 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

It’s fascist, even:

Burbank leaps from tedious to fascism. https://t.co/kdQa8eAu1c — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) August 17, 2020

For starters, it’s Sunday. Post offices are closed on Sundays:

The strangest alarm I keep seeing raised over and over is that the Burbank post office is locked. It's Sunday night. So… of course it's locked. Is there ever a Sunday night when you expect the post office to not be locked? — Yvette wants you to please just wear the @#% mask. (@TheSciBabe) August 17, 2020

Secondly, this has been happening for quite some time:

Burbank is trending for some photos showing the #USPS mailboxes outside the Burbank post office locked. However, this seems to have happened as early as May. Unclear the exact reason (one suggestion was an issue with mail theft) but it didn't start today. pic.twitter.com/ORNBh8mpRK — Yvette wants you to please just wear the @#% mask. (@TheSciBabe) August 17, 2020

Like as far back as 2016. Remind us who was president again?

The locked USPS mailboxes by the Burbank post office might be locked for a reason other than Trump.

https://t.co/qe8AF7bS7E — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) August 17, 2020

From that 2016 Daily News article above that explains the locks are in place to keep people from stealing the mail inside and they’re put on after the last collection of the day:

Bloodworth suspected the person was about to break into the big blue mailbox across the street from his Van Nuys home. So he turned his lights on and the person hustled off. “In the last couple of days I’ve noticed people fishing in the mail box trying to pull mail out,” he said. “I’ve seen it happen three other times before. It’s usually three or four in the morning. People come up to the box and loiter and then stick the fishing tool in.” Turns out that fishing, or stealing mail, has become so common that postal officials have been retrofitting boxes around the San Fernando Valley and other areas to make them more tamper proof, said Richard J. Maher, spokesman for Post Office operations in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

And down goes another narrative.

