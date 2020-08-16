Reporters on Air Force One traveling from New Jersey back to D.C. with the president say the jet almost collided with what appeared to be a drone while on descent to Joint Base Andrews on Sunday:

@realDonaldTrump just landed at Andrews on AF1. Shortly before, while descending,we flew right over a small object, remarkably close to the president’s plane. Resembled a drone though I’m no expert. pic.twitter.com/roDFgpp4XH — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) August 16, 2020

There were multiple witnesses to the near-collision:

Multiple people on AF1 saw what appeared to be a drone just below the plane as we were descending toward Joint Base Andrews. We came very close to hitting it, per @SebastianAFP, who had a window seat. pic.twitter.com/WVbxT9ckG7 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 16, 2020

Over to you, Secret Service:

Secret Service gonna be mad as a nest of hornets until this gets resolved. https://t.co/npcym5eHJZ — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) August 16, 2020

We’re glad everyone is safe:

First Family steps off Air Force One at @Andrews_JBA on return from NJ. pic.twitter.com/qZNqhzB2p7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 16, 2020

***