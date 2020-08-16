Trump campaign spox Jason Miller predicted an 8-10 point polling bump for former Vice President Joe Biden after this week’s convention in Milwaukee:

Trump adviser @JasonMillerinDC predicting a convention "bump" of "8-10 points" for Democrats this week #thisweek — Rick Klein (@rickklein) August 16, 2020

Since the former V.P. is currently leading President Trump by 7.9 points in the RCP average, that would mean a lead of almost 20 points coming out of the convention?

So he’s saying he’s going to be down 20? https://t.co/nYdUpkoC9H — 2020 Delegates (@2020Delegates) August 16, 2020

That does seem a little high:

Even their “raise expectations” game seems desperate in its absurdity. https://t.co/9dbRI4Jau3 — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) August 16, 2020

Libs aren’t buying it, FWIW:

everyone expects a 35 point bump

anything less is defeat https://t.co/AR7FRWgyOX — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) August 16, 2020

Maybe 2-3 points?

Just for posterity's sake, I'm guessing 2 or 3 points (on vote margin) at most. https://t.co/QE6ObZ1iNt — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) August 16, 2020

But Miller does seem to be the only one suggesting Biden “will just crumble like he picked the wrong grail”:

Miller is the only Trumpworld guy setting expectations, instead of predicting that Biden will just crumble like he picked the wrong grail https://t.co/ktCAjMVETf — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 16, 2020

Watch:

Jason Miller predicts that Democrats “will get a pretty sizable bump” in the polls this week because of the Democratic National Convention. Asked about Trump trailing Biden nationally, Miller claims “things are moving in the right direction” for Trump. https://t.co/D51h5M0BGg pic.twitter.com/QIKPFMz6x9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 16, 2020

Tune in next week and find out!

***