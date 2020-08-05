Rep. Roger Marshall has defeated former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach in the GOP primary for a US Senate seat in Kansas:

Kobach had lost the governor’s race in 2018:

On the bright side, Dems burned up a pile of money trying to get Kobach elected:

President Trump stayed out of this one:

And:

Good news for hoping to keep the GOP majority, but. . .

. . .there will be parts of the base pissed at this outcome:

