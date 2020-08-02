The U.S. Navy SEALs are investigating after videos surfaced online of a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” used in a charity K-9 demonstration at the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida form last year:

A second video showed a dog attacking the man in the Kapernick jersey for not standing for the national anthem:

In a statement on Twitter, the SEALs said “The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy” and “initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event”:

Tags: Colin KaepernickNavy SEALs