The U.S. Navy SEALs are investigating after videos surfaced online of a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” used in a charity K-9 demonstration at the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce, Florida form last year:

Navy SEAL Museum in Fort Pierce used “Colin Kaepernick stand-in" for K-9 demonstration at fundraiser last year #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/COHFCeJ3GN pic.twitter.com/EpcELHxrSe — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

A second video showed a dog attacking the man in the Kapernick jersey for not standing for the national anthem:

In another video, after “Navy SEALs and Navy SEAL dogs take down Colin Kaepernick for not standing during National Anthem,” he moans something like, "Oh man, I will stand” #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/uZ3ervZguB pic.twitter.com/6vi1uCGIt5 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

In a statement on Twitter, the SEALs said “The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy” and “initial indications are that there were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization’s event”:

UPDATE: @us_navyseals statement says, "The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy… There were no active duty Navy personnel or equipment involved with this independent organization's event." pic.twitter.com/iV9Tt0bNHV — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) August 2, 2020

***