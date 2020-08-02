White House testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir threw ice-cold water on hydroxychloroquine as a therapeutic for coronavirus, telling Chuck Todd “there’s been 5 randomized controlled, placebo-controlled trials, that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine

And “the evidence just does not show hydroxychloroquine is effective right now. We need to move on from that”:

Trending

Watch:

On the other hand. . .

We haven’t seen any White House reaction to this comment yet, but the campaign did highlight a different portion of his interview where he talked up testing:

Adm. Giroir also said if we can get to “like 85% or 90% individuals wearing a mask and avoiding crowds” that “give you the same outcome as a complete shutdown”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: