Just to follow up with the story we told you about on Friday, parents in Montgomery County, MD are now considering legal action to force the state to allow in-person education at private schools in the county:

BACK TO SCHOOL: Some Montgomery County private school parents are seeking legal action after the county announced all nonpublic schools must remain closed for in-person instruction through Oct. 1. https://t.co/j6tCuIF0uH — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) August 3, 2020

Will President Trump be among them?

Private school attended by Barron Trump prohibited from in-person learning until October as President pushes openings – CNNPolitics https://t.co/M7EVfcGrKO — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) August 1, 2020

And many parents are connecting the dots as private schools were seeing an increase in interest as the public schools were closed:

July 28th July 31st pic.twitter.com/w0bQEJX5mV — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 2, 2020

When students leave the public school system, that decreases funding. “Parents in Montgomery County aren’t idiots”:

Parents in Montgomery County aren’t idiots. We know why the private schools were shut down. Why is @Marc_Elrich doing their bidding? Will you step in @GovLarryHogan? pic.twitter.com/cPtltTNDt1 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 2, 2020

Always. Follow. The. Money:

And the decision to shut the private schools could prove financially fatal:

With incredible dishonesty, county officials tried to claim all the non-public schools were fine with this order shutting them down. That may be true for some of the prestige schools with massive endowments. It's not true for the Yeshivas & parish schools. https://t.co/WwYMX9cRcW — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 3, 2020

Keep in mind, these schools were set to open per CDC guidelines:

I could write a dozen more pieces on this. For starters, I'll write tonight on the extensive efforts the private and religious schools took to keep students safe and comply with guidance from CDC and the state. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 3, 2020

This is also an attack on religious education:

…Also, I want to write on how we need to fight this now, and get Gayles and Elrich to reverse their ruling now, because otherwise governments everywhere will trample religious education everywhere. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 3, 2020

But don’t count on the MSM to report it that way:

Not journalism, but propaganda. Here's the WP headline obscuring the story of Montgomery County forcing the closure of private schools so that teachers unions don't look so bad. pic.twitter.com/t0Lqt6BWfv — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 2, 2020

