Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just declared a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane Isaias as the latest track from the National Hurricane Center puts much of the East Coast at risk.

“For those living on the East Coast, prepare now. Have 7 days of food, water, medicine & other supplies in case you lose power”:

I've signed Executive Order 20-181, declaring a state of emergency for counties in the path of Hurricane #Isaias. For those living on the East Coast, prepare now. Have 7 days of food, water, medicine & other supplies in case you lose power. Follow @FLSERT for updates. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 31, 2020

If this track holds up, the storm will hit late Saturday, early Sunday morning:

#Isaias update thread (1 of 4):

Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the Florida east coast late Saturday and Saturday night, and a Hurricane Warning has been issued. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. pic.twitter.com/snLyaH1lnz — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 31, 2020

A storm surge warning has been issued from North Miami Beach to Ponta Vedra Beach up north:

(2 of 4) Dangerous storm surge is possible along the FL east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach where water rises of 2-4 feet above ground level are possible along the coastline and adjacent waterways. Residents should follow advice given by local emergency officials. pic.twitter.com/PC2h58cglK — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 31, 2020

They’re warning of heavy rains in Florida and later into the Carolinas:

(3 of 4) Isaias will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in low lying and poorly drained areas across south to east-central Florida, and across the Carolinas to the mid Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/1UOidiW0Y5 — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 31, 2020

Estimated wind arrival times here:

Tropical storm winds are expected to arrive in the Hurricane Warning area in Florida Saturday afternoon and evening. Preparations to protect live and property in those areas should be rushed to completion #Isaias pic.twitter.com/0Xe1PUGKtK — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2020

***