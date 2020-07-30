The Seattle Police Department showed to the media a number of items confiscated from a van at a recent protest in the city.

You know, normal things that you’d find at a mostly peaceful protest. Things like an “improvised explosive, improvised spike strips, tasers, and bear spray”:

BREAKING: @SeattlePD Chief Carmen Best announces search warrant served on a van impounded from Saturday’s riot yielded an improvised explosive, improvised spike strips, tasers, and bear spray. Chief Best claims items from van were being handed out to crowd. pic.twitter.com/HD2r3x2qvq — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 29, 2020

According to the police chief, these items were being handed out to rioters:

Seattle Police chief says a van at the #antifa riot was giving out items to the mob. A search on the impounded vehicle shows it was filled with tasers, bear spray, spike strips and an IED. https://t.co/d7OzMPIURU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2020

Here’s a close up:

A van was abandoned outside the Seattle east precinct, located in the former CHAZ. Shortly after, explosives were thrown at the building, putting a hole in the wall. The van was impounded and found to be stashed w/a cache of weapons & supplies. #antifa https://t.co/BHPNHzKVdl pic.twitter.com/sAeTbGAz2S — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2020

More photos from the haul:

New details:@SeattlePD confiscate bear mace and fireworks — they believed used in last Saturday's protests.

Items found inside a van — that was parked outside of E. Precinct at time explosions occured.

Story here: https://t.co/ZoBFJQitCX#KOMONews #SeattleProtests pic.twitter.com/SdT6K0qn8y — Ryan Yamamoto KOMO (@YamsTV) July 30, 2020

It’s a little late to admit this, no?

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan: “Peaceful protests are good for our city and good for our country … but in our city it is also a truth that arson, destruction, and violence have occurred and they undermine the push and need and voice for systemic change.” pic.twitter.com/xTtbpKjCNr — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 30, 2020

Video from the Seattle PD here:

