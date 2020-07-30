The Seattle Police Department showed to the media a number of items confiscated from a van at a recent protest in the city.

You know, normal things that you’d find at a mostly peaceful protest. Things like an “improvised explosive, improvised spike strips, tasers, and bear spray”:

According to the police chief, these items were being handed out to rioters:

Here’s a close up:

More photos from the haul:

It’s a little late to admit this, no?

Video from the Seattle PD here:

