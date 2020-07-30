And we have liftoff!

NASA successfully launched the Mars land rover “Perseverance” and helicopter “Ingenuity” atop an Atlas V rocket this morning from Cape Canaveral, FL:

Perseverance, if it lands successfully on the red planet, will search for signs of ancient life:

And here’s a photo of the helicopter:

The duo should land on Mars in February 2021:

You can follow along using the rover’s Twitter account, @NASAPersevere:

