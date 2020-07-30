And we have liftoff!

NASA successfully launched the Mars land rover “Perseverance” and helicopter “Ingenuity” atop an Atlas V rocket this morning from Cape Canaveral, FL:

🚀 We have LIFTOFF to Mars! The @ulalaunch Atlas V takes flight with our @NASAPersevere rover. The #CountdownToMars continues as Perseverance begins her 7-month journey to the Red Planet! pic.twitter.com/3RTL1CR4WS — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

Perseverance, if it lands successfully on the red planet, will search for signs of ancient life:

LIVE NOW: The #CountdownToMars begins. We are launching a historic mission to the Red Planet. Tune in to watch @NASAPersevere liftoff and begin her mission to search for signs of ancient life on another world: https://t.co/JxyRCol01i — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

And here’s a photo of the helicopter:

The first interplanetary helicopter, Ingenuity, is ready for liftoff on a 7-month voyage to Mars. Read more about the aeronautical innovators at @NASAJPL & @NASAAmes who worked together to prepare for @NASAPersevere's #CountdownToMars: https://t.co/eTtcX9Ao01 pic.twitter.com/X83dI03G0W — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

The duo should land on Mars in February 2021:

We have liftoff! @NASA's Perseverance land rover and Ingenuity helicopter are on their way to Mars. They land in February 2021. The goals are to search for life, characterize Mars' climate and geology, and prepare for human exploration in the 2030s. #Mars2020 #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/jhQM9w0DIh — Jacy Reese Anthis (@jacyanthis) July 30, 2020

You can follow along using the rover’s Twitter account, @NASAPersevere:

