87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering at a New York City hospital after undergoing a “non-surgical medical procedure on Wednesday”: 

And we’re told the non-surgical procedure was “minimally invasive,” whatever that means when paired with “non-surgical”:

According to the court, she had an issue with a previously implanted bile duct stent:

She’ll reportedly be released “by the end of the week”:

Earlier this month it was reported that she’s undergoing chemotherapy treatment:

