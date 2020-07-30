87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering at a New York City hospital after undergoing a “non-surgical medical procedure on Wednesday”:

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader is resting comfortably after undergoing a non-surgical medical procedure on Wednesday at a New York hospital, the court said. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 30, 2020

And we’re told the non-surgical procedure was “minimally invasive,” whatever that means when paired with “non-surgical”:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a “minimally invasive” nonsurgical procedure. “The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week,” a Supreme Court spokeswoman said. https://t.co/Uk60HOlFiM — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 30, 2020

According to the court, she had an issue with a previously implanted bile duct stent:

The court said in a statement that the 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. https://t.co/l2X1JHpa1Q — WALB News 10 (@WALBNews10) July 30, 2020

She’ll reportedly be released “by the end of the week”:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City and expects to be released from a hospital there by the end of the week, the Supreme Court says. https://t.co/tU8V3eAHbi — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) July 30, 2020

Earlier this month it was reported that she’s undergoing chemotherapy treatment:

Justice Ginsburg's announcement that she's been receiving chemo is the latest reminder that her health will be a constant source of intense interest this election year, @DavidGSavage reports. https://t.co/oQ498jQAG8 — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) July 17, 2020

