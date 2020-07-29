What was clear at yesterday’s hearing in the House with AG Bill Barr is that Dems were never interested in what he had to say:

It’s time for an R to pull a Lindsey Graham and call into question the conduct of Ds at this hearing. They won’t allow the AG to speak. They give him no time to respond to Qs. Everyone knows witnesses often disagree w Members – but gagging a witness goes too far. This is wrong. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 28, 2020

Even Trump critics like Rick Tyler called out the deplorable behavior by Dems on the committee:

I’m not fan of AG Barr but let me get this off my chest. We can’t make a mockery of committee hearings which were designed to get useful information from those called to testify, not as a platform to score cheap political points for the camera. Yes on BOTH sides. Let witnesses .. — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) July 29, 2020

.. answer questions asked. Eliminate the five minute rule. Only staff council should ask questions. — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) July 29, 2020

Televised Commitee hearing are now nothing more than a political event when they are supposed to be a necessary function of good governance. 1. Two clocks – questions and answers (hat tip @GrassadoniaTom)

2. Only staff council asks questions — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) July 29, 2020

And our friends at Grabien put together this must-watch supercut of what went down. Enjoy:

SUPERCUT! Dems Demand AG Barr Testify, But Not Actually Talk pic.twitter.com/NdE7RR3LCS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2020

Voters, you’ve been warned:

If they do this to a man of impeccable legal credentials and experience, imagine what they’ll do to Americans when they have control of the DOJ, FBI and every regulatory agency. https://t.co/HWyDUoctVY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 29, 2020

***