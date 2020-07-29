Parents: If you want your kids back in school for in-person learning, move to South Dakota.

Here’s Gov. Kristi Noem from earlier this morning:

Gov. Noem: “For us, our kids are going back to school on time.”

Ainsley Earhardt: “Definitely?”

Gov. Noem: “Definitely”

Every minute of this clip is worth your time. Just, wow:

She added that school districts will decide their own procedures but there will be no statewide mask mandate, noting that kids don’t exactly practice proper mask hygiene anyway:

Why isn’t EVERY Republican governor talking like this?

More of this, please.

***

 

Tags: Kristi Noemschools