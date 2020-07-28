With schools set to open online-only in Austin, Texas this fall, parents will thankfully have an option to help with all that classwork. . .

As in, they can bring their kids to the same school where they’ll sit in the same classes and have help with their work from a YMCA instructor:

Your child can go do their work inside an Austin Independent School Building under YMCA's care while you go to https://t.co/6G39EpFTWe's how it works.https://t.co/s28EKZ3s4A — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) July 28, 2020

Congratulations, Texas! You’ve replaced school with school:

You can’t send your kids to school. But you can send your kids to this daycare that’s being held inside the school where they will help your kids do their virtual learning. What. https://t.co/YrajxkrzQc https://t.co/QDYJnO0ymO — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) July 28, 2020

“Asinine”:

This is asinine. https://t.co/a1SD8t489C — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) July 28, 2020

Hey, just a thought:

Here's a thought, maybe the daycare workers could teach some classes, you know, at the school, where they are hosting the daycare. Then maybe you could expand it and provide someone to oversee the workers. We'll call that "the principal". I mean this could really catch on. — Ice Clown 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) July 28, 2020

We’d like Gov. Abbott to weigh in, please:

Oh, it will get dumber:

The competition is fierce, but this may just be the single dumbest thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/o5RVxnyW6b — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) July 28, 2020

You see, corona doesn’t infect non-union employees. It’s science:

School is too dangerous to be teaching kids, but it's perfectly safe for daycare in the exact same building. This is well beyond ridiculous. https://t.co/yOQv7rYgFW — David Gardner (@deltadawg79) July 28, 2020

And, finally, OPEN THE SCHOOLS:

This is ridiculous! If your child is safe in a daycare center, it should be safe to open schools! https://t.co/QtvfarhPhl — Suresh Karanam (@sureshkaran) July 28, 2020

