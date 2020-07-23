It appears protesters in Seattle are a little jealous of Portland getting all the attention and have started trashing businesses again near the Capitol Hill area:
Police and fire units responding to reports of a fire started by protestors at a business in the 1400 block of E Olive Way.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020
No big deal, just a little arson:
Protestors have now broken into a business in the 1100 block of Pike Street and are setting merchandise on fire. Please avoid the area if possible.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020
“Peaceful” protesters, right?
The group has broken into business at Broadway and Madison and smashed windows along the storefront.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020
Thankfully fire units were able to quickly respond:
BREAKING: Seattle Police and firefighters are responding to a late Wednesday night fire allegedly caused by protesters in the Capitol Hill area.https://t.co/SklrDY4nrS
— KOMO News (@komonews) July 23, 2020
And nobody was injured:
Bellevue Ave & E Olive Way: fire extinguished and no occupants were found inside the building. No injuries reported.
— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 23, 2020
But the damage was “significant”:
Group causes significant property damage in Capitol Hill neighborhood. https://t.co/GdFEHQ3N9d
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020
Photos:
#BREAKING #seattleprotests The aftermath of damage done by a group of protesters tonight in Capitol Hill near the East Precinct and old #chop area. Businesses that were hit include @WholeFoods @keybank @Chase and Rove.#seattleprotest #seattleprotesters #protestseattle pic.twitter.com/6Xql8rREHp
— Seattle Community Info Center (@seattle_cic) July 23, 2020
Video:
More aftermath of Seattle Protests in Capitol Hill area https://t.co/IFobhr2wvR
— Seattle Community Info Center (@seattle_cic) July 23, 2020
***
Related:
‘Tear Gas Ted has to GO’: Mayor Ted Wheeler’s ‘listening sessions’ with Portland rioters could NOT have gone worse (video thread) https://t.co/v4ldyJuZjw
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2020