It appears protesters in Seattle are a little jealous of Portland getting all the attention and have started trashing businesses again near the Capitol Hill area:

Police and fire units responding to reports of a fire started by protestors at a business in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020

No big deal, just a little arson:

Protestors have now broken into a business in the 1100 block of Pike Street and are setting merchandise on fire. Please avoid the area if possible. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020

“Peaceful” protesters, right?

The group has broken into business at Broadway and Madison and smashed windows along the storefront. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020

Thankfully fire units were able to quickly respond:

BREAKING: Seattle Police and firefighters are responding to a late Wednesday night fire allegedly caused by protesters in the Capitol Hill area.https://t.co/SklrDY4nrS — KOMO News (@komonews) July 23, 2020

And nobody was injured:

Bellevue Ave & E Olive Way: fire extinguished and no occupants were found inside the building. No injuries reported. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 23, 2020

But the damage was “significant”:

Group causes significant property damage in Capitol Hill neighborhood. https://t.co/GdFEHQ3N9d — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 23, 2020

Photos:

Video:

More aftermath of Seattle Protests in Capitol Hill area https://t.co/IFobhr2wvR — Seattle Community Info Center (@seattle_cic) July 23, 2020

***

