Breaking news out of New York City where a federal judge has just ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and back to home confinement:

NBC's Pete Williams: Federal judge orders release of former Trump fixer and confidant Michael Cohen to home confinement — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) July 23, 2020

Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled that Cohen’s release agreement was in violation of his First Amendment rights:

BREAKING: Judge Hellerstein finds that the purpose of the first clause of Michael Cohen's agreement was to interfere with his First Amendment rights. @CourthouseNews — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) July 23, 2020

Cohen must be released by 2 p.m. on Friday:

Judge: Cohen must be released by 2pm tomorrow. Judge: I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen to jail was retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish his book. Sit back and think about that. Frightening this happened — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 23, 2020

Cohen is reportedly writing a tell-all book about the president:

BREAKING: Michael Cohen will be released from prison by tomorrow, SDNY Judge Hellerstein rules after finding that DOJ threw him back into prison as an act of "retaliation" over his forthcoming tell-all book about Trump. Story coming via @NYDailyNews — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) July 23, 2020

More here:

Judge: “The purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory and its retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his first amendment rights to publish a book and discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants…” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 23, 2020

Judge: “The purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail is retaliatory and its retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his first amendment rights to publish a book and discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants…” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 23, 2020

***