Can the test results out of Florida be trusted? Maybe not.

Local media is reporting that people are getting notified of positive test results despite not taking COVID-19 tests:

ABC 7: Florida Suncoast residents receive positive coronavirus results, but never got tested — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) July 22, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “concerned” about the reports:

HAS THIS HAPPENED TO YOU? Gov. DeSantis says his office has received reports of people being told they were positive for COVID-19, but they never got tested. https://t.co/II6sduGZHJ — ABC 27 (@abc27) July 21, 2020

Apparently, people are signing up for the test, bailing on the line and then getting notified of the positive result despite never taking the test:

Fox 4 has also received reports of this happening. People have said they submitted their contact information at a COVID-19 testing site, but after seeing how long the line was, they decided not to wait an hour or more to get the test. Nevertheless, a few days later, they got an email or a phone call telling them that they tested positive.

Gov. DeSantis has ordered an investigation:

DeSantis "concerned" after people who weren't tested for COVID-19 receive positive results https://t.co/pXN5llGt7C — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) July 21, 2020

To recap, we have labs in Florida failing to report negative results, thus increasing the positivity rate. We have cases getting rule as COVID deaths when they’re not. And now the false positives:

Governor DeSantis says the state will investigate COVID test mistakes investigated by @fox35orlando, that includes some reportedly receiving positive results when no test was taken and the motorcycle crash victim that was counted as a COVID death. https://t.co/4RqyOgdjoD — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) July 21, 2020

Fix this, please.

