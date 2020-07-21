Joe Biden emerged from his basement this afternoon for a pool-only campaign stop in Delaware:

Biden then talked about the ongoing child-care crisis in America:

Trending

Do you know what would alleviate the crisis? Maybe he can talk to his teacher union buddies and get the schools open:

People can’t go back to work without the schools getting open:

And then he took no questions:

This is funny because President Trump just accused Joe Biden of not having the stamina to sit through a major interview and is proven correct less than 48 hours later:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe Biden