Sit down for this one, but there was another protest that turned into a riot in Portland last night:

Avoid the area around SW 3rd and SW Main. Portland Police is aware that federal law enforcement have deployed CS gas. Hundreds of people are scattering around the adjacent streets. People are throwing projectiles and are armed with clubs hammers and other weapons. Avoid the area — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 21, 2020

And they tried to set the federal courthouse on fire:

People attempted to break into Federal Courthouse and lit fires downtown https://t.co/wcbqNfOuHq pic.twitter.com/iw5LmDqZxN — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 21, 2020

Video via the NYT’s Mike Baker:

The protest crowds in Portland continue to grow in response to the arrival of the feds. There are probably about 2,000 people here right now in front of the Justice Center, with moms in yellow lined up in front, stretching across a whole block. pic.twitter.com/oCuO7Lx7pP — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

Oh, good. Now they’re rhyming:

🎶

"If you matter and you know it, clap your hands"

🎶 pic.twitter.com/RUyHl3PNHe — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

Get the goons out of Portland, said the goons holding Portland hostage:

"FED GOONS OUT OF PDX" is now projected on the Justice Center pic.twitter.com/DkpyIb8Y7U — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

They’ve added moms to the festivities:

The "Wall of Moms" in Portland is leading a march through the streets and back toward the federal courthouse. They have fully embraced the "fuck the police" chanting. pic.twitter.com/JxIBNahzwT — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

And then they started playing their stupid games:

As protesters kicked the wooden facade of the federal courthouse, one of the people inside opened a small window and dropped the first tear gas canister of the night. pic.twitter.com/uaSXa40kKy — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

Shout-out to the rioter with the Gore-Lieberman sign, who none of these libs would support:

Someone here is still holding out hope on that recount. pic.twitter.com/0gj7VscBMi — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

And after the stupid games come the stupid prizes:

The feds came rushing out aggressively. Throwing people to the ground, tear gas, firing less-lethals. One ran at me and punched me in the head, knocked me to the ground. I'm ok. pic.twitter.com/3fZ8VzzPwh — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

The feds quickly cleared the rioters:

They have cleared the front of the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/4vxwf1iIUS — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

And before Dems say the feds acted for no reason, there was a reason:

It appears the federal rush came after some in the protest crowd breached the building's plywood facade and broke some of the glass behind it. pic.twitter.com/Ew5D9yRE3a — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

There are embeds with the DHS personnel?

One of the people moving in the middle of the crowd of federal officers in Portland is someone with a camera and "MEDIA" written on blue tape. pic.twitter.com/vvxsQA1yXq — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

More action against the rioters:

Officers are firing paintball-style guns at a line of barricaded protesters across the street pic.twitter.com/ZdPwV0cY5t — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

Then the rioters came back for Round 2:

With the feds now back inside the courthouse, the crowd is kicking the facade and throwing a constant stream of water bottles. Still looks to be about a few hundred people still here. pic.twitter.com/d5rWd0AfWc — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

And so did the feds:

After protesters in Portland lit a small fire and continued targeting the facade of the federal courthouse, the feds came back out to disperse them again. pic.twitter.com/IEcqNc6py1 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

Lather, rinse, repeat:

Federal officers are now moving through the streets of Portland, using tear gas and less-lethals to push the crowds away. pic.twitter.com/KdAZdSaO5B — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

What do the rioters think they’re accomplishing with this BS anyway?

Look, Ma! Souveniers:

Protesters assess some of the munitions that the feds used tonight pic.twitter.com/AGhxamsNUb — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 21, 2020

