When Dems lose Florida in 2020 just like they did the Senate and gubernatorial races in 2018, the blame should be placed squarely on the Democratic Party of Florida as this could be the dumbest thing we’ve seen in quite some time.

Behold, the anti-Ron DeSantis TikTok dance tutorial:

Learn our #LeadershipBlue TikTok dance and follow us on TikTok👇 pic.twitter.com/u4dj1lC4PZ — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) July 19, 2020

They’re quoting from Gov. DeSantis back in May when he defended the state’s response as compared to New York and Italy:

“Any insinuation otherwise is just typical partisan narrative trying to be spun,” DeSantis said. “And part of the reason is that because you got a lot of people (reporters) who wax poetically for weeks and weeks about how Florida was going to be just like New York. ‘Wait two weeks, Florida’s gonna be next.’ ‘Just like Italy, wait two weeks.’ Well, hell, we’re eight weeks away from that and it hasn’t happened.”

It’s so bad, people want Project Lincoln to help them out:

@aldemocrats @ProjectLincoln Give them some social media lessons pls — Nathaniel Lata (@NathanielLata) July 19, 2020

Remember when they took PPP money and then had to give it back? Money well spent!

This is what you get with $750k in #PPP. https://t.co/59J769adgy — Oversight Council of Florida (@FLOversight) July 19, 2020

***