New York City is now trying to shame millennials and Gen Z residents because of increasing COVID-19 cases in their age groups in the city (note that they’ve mislabeled Gen Z as Gen X):

👀 Looking at you, millennials and Gen X.

Do better. pic.twitter.com/ix301AWQup — City of New York (@nycgov) July 15, 2020

No wonder NYC was the corona epicenter:

uhh how old does nyc think gen xers are https://t.co/fCawT7zRBT — my pal andy (@andylevy) July 16, 2020

And libs are pointing out that it’s wrong for NYC to call them out anyway when they’re just trying to make ends meet:

Consider that millennials/Gen Z* might have difficulty quarantining bc we: 1) tend to work essential but low paying jobs in the gig/service economy; 2) live in shared housing bc our generation was locked out of home ownership. Here's another chart for you: https://t.co/wD1gMfvyoZ pic.twitter.com/NPXqSQ6bCF — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 15, 2020

And notice when the cases start going up? But don’t blame the protests, right?

Ah so the part where the government blames us for getting sick when they have given us no recourse from working is here now https://t.co/qsOYBQdBom — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) July 16, 2020

Oh, and there is another explanation. . .

I think Cuomo already murdered everyone over 50 so there isn't much of a population left to infect https://t.co/KfZrJhT2bC — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 16, 2020

More on the city’s gaslighting:

also, get outta here with the "do better" scolding. it was City of New York officials who told people in March to go out and party and it's city officials who have given their blessing to BLM demonstrations and pride marches. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 16, 2020

I continue to marvel at just how poorly NYC officials have bungled this. it's all like something out of a dark comedy, with the most macabre joke of all being that they don't even realize just how badly they've failed their city. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 16, 2020

remember, it wasn't until late April that NYC officials *even discussed* disinfecting the subway cars on a daily basis. and it's only because the governor asked them to look into it. even the guy who loaded up nursing homes with COVID realized they needed to clean the germ tubes. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 16, 2020

and, cripes, I'm only talking about any of this right now because scoldy city employees couldn't even get a tweet about at-risk groups right. these morons could screw up a cup of coffee. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 16, 2020

Fact check: True.

***