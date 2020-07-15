Yesterday we told you how CNN’s Jim Acosta accused President Trump of soiling the Rose Garden with his “not a press conference” that was really a “campaign rally”:

Trump soiled the WH Rose Garden with that performance. Presidents do not use the Rose Garden in that kind of naked political fashion. That was not a press conference, as the WH described it. It was a campaign rally disguised as a press conference. It was a bait and switch. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2020

OK. But did President Obama soil the Rose Garden with this stunt?

And here was Obama using doctors as political props in the Rose Garden while pushing ObamaCare https://t.co/3eCon2i42D pic.twitter.com/k2GKFhDgzq — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 15, 2020

If you recall, this happened back in 2009 to promote Obamacare:

They've brought in the men and women in white coats to the White House today. They are there for an Obama healthcare event in Rose Garden. — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 5, 2009

President Obama told everyone they looked “very spiffy” in those white lab coats:

Obama to doctors: "You look very spiffy in your coats." Who wears lab coats to the White House?!? #ridiculous — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) October 5, 2009

The doctors paid there own way to get there, but. . .

Some of you asked earlier. The WH says the doctors from 50 states adressed by Obama in the Rose Garden today paid their own way. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2009

. . .the White House provided the white lab coats:

White House hands out lab coats to doctors for Obama photo op: http://bit.ly/s8uRf — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2009

Imagine if President Trump asked doctors who support him on say opening up schools to fly in for an event and then he dressed them up like this? But when President Obama does it, it’s different.

***