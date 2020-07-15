Yesterday we told you how CNN’s Jim Acosta accused President Trump of soiling the Rose Garden with his “not a press conference” that was really a “campaign rally”:

OK. But did President Obama soil the Rose Garden with this stunt?

If you recall, this happened back in 2009 to promote Obamacare:

President Obama told everyone they looked “very spiffy” in those white lab coats:

The doctors paid there own way to get there, but. . .

. . .the White House provided the white lab coats:

Imagine if President Trump asked doctors who support him on say opening up schools to fly in for an event and then he dressed them up like this? But when President Obama does it, it’s different.

