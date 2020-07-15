Four NYPD officers, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, were injured today during dueling marches in front of City Hall:

These are the injuries our officers sustained. pic.twitter.com/KI9wQKywHH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

Violence, not stopped:

The Power of Prayer – Stop the Violence pic.twitter.com/YyxsqTkLAy — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 15, 2020

Chief Monahan had actually taken a knee with Black Lives Matter protesters in June, but today he was attacked:

Chief Monahan broke ranks & kneeled with #BLM protestor & today he was attacked. @abc7ny https://t.co/ni89YmVAR0 — Darla Miles (@DarlaMiles7) July 15, 2020

From 1010 Wins:

The march—which included community leaders, elected officials, law enforcement groups and congregants from faith-based institutions—ran into counter-protesters who’ve been camped outside City Hall to call for the NYPD to be defunded. At least 37 people were arrested, including 23 men and 14 women, police said.

Video here:

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

And here’s video from back in June:

Highest-ranking uniformed member of the NYPD takes a knee with protesters following the death of George Floyd. Chief of Department Terence Monahan urged demonstrators to "be safe" as he hugged them. https://t.co/dAKlPisUk6 pic.twitter.com/njjBiVSxEC — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2020

Whoops.

