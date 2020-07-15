68,000 retweets, and counting for this tweet claiming Dept. of Education Sec. Bets DeVos said “only 0.02% of children will probably die as a result of schools re-opening”:

It’s a lie, by the way:

Link here:

Trending

But do blue-checks like former NFL star Kurt Warner even care to check it?

Nah. Just go with the “Republicans are ghouls” narrative:

How about being “pro-truth” for a second?

Never let a good narrative go to waste:

Never change, Pam:

Sure, call her up and bug her over something she didn’t say. How nice of you:

***

