Alabama’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey just announced a new mask mandate as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state:

As of now, the mandate is in place until July 31:

That’s when the “Safer at Home” order expires:

Gov. Ivey did admit the mandate is hard to enforce so she’s asking people to voluntarily comply:

She’s asking businesses to help out as well:

“We are going to need everyone’s help if we are going to slow the spread and turn these trends into a different direction”:

