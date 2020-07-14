WH Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino posted this Ben Garrison cartoon to his Facebook page on Sunday that called Dr. Tony Fauci “cowardly” and accused him of leaking to journalists:

Unreal. White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications posted this on Facebook. New CBS News polling shows many voters in states hard hit by Covid surges blame President Trump for pushing to reopen too soon. pic.twitter.com/2zm94PewBR — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) July 14, 2020

Garrison, if you recall, was pulled from a White House summit last year over one of his cartoons:

White House pulls cartoonist Ben Garrison’s invite to social media summit over anti-Semitic cartoon https://t.co/x1sHqFoDA3 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 10, 2019

Kayleigh McEnany shot down rumors of a rift at the briefing yesterday:

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany shoots down rumors of a rift between Dr. Fauci and President Trump. https://t.co/SsQrxoXs3u pic.twitter.com/fLwafPg3X0 — Fox 40 News (@Fox40News) July 14, 2020

But this cartoon was from before she said there was no rift, which ABC’s Jonathan Karl calls “even more remarkable”:

Scavino actually posted the anti-Fauci cartoon Sunday night — so BEFORE @PressSec told the world that the notion of Fauci versus the President “couldn't be further from the truth.” Even more remarkable. — jonkarl (@jonkarl) July 14, 2020

It sounds like we’ll be hearing about this all day today:

Asked about Trump criticism of Fauci, Brett Giroir on NBC: “None of us are always right. We admit that. I think we have a good relationship. The vice president listens to us all. … We’re just going to keep our heads down … need to be working together to solve this problem.“ pic.twitter.com/TGsnSWh7dN — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 14, 2020

***