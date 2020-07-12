Meanwhile, in Alaska, protesters attempted to disrupt a campaign event for GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan with a caribou heart:

According to reports, the blood was fake but the caribou heart was real:

And a shoutout to campaign manager Matt Shuckerow for stopping the attack:

And, yes, there’s video:

“Alaskan of the Week”:

***

 

