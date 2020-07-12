Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed an increase in crime in New York City on people just trying to feed their families:

AOC on increased NYC crime: "Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren't paying their rent & are scared to pay their rent & so they go out & they need to feed their child & they don't have money so… they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry." pic.twitter.com/oHSTWWJZ6a — The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020

Too bad that’s not what’s going on:

Petit larceny is down 7.5 percent year-to-date. Murder is up 27 percent. https://t.co/LsyrqgET8B — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) July 12, 2020

And it’s not just in New York City:

In Milwaukee, murders are up 37% so far this year, on pace to break the record of 167 in 1991—which included 16 murders by Jeffrey Dahmer. Chicago is on pace for its deadliest year since 1996. NY and LA are up 23% and 11%. https://t.co/HEJgYYx4j2 pic.twitter.com/kW9hTFg79N — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 12, 2020

The reality is that New York City is moving backward and that’s not going to be good for anyone:

Physically under attack by violent criminals who terrorize neighborhoods — and by the policies created by elected officials that are failing New Yorkers and endangering the police sworn to protect them. We hope our city council are proud of themselves!!!

➡️https://t.co/IyNxsrE6lz pic.twitter.com/7PZw7PjYf4 — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) July 12, 2020

And for her to pretend this is because of poverty is disingenuous, to say the least:

More than 100 injured or killed in 83 shootings over nine dayshttps://t.co/WurrWP1nSj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 12, 2020

And it’s policies she supports that are contributing to this:

counterpoint: maybe this has to do with the fact that NYC disbanded its plainclothes anti-crime units and slashed $1 billion from the police budget. https://t.co/iDo8T6n89f — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 12, 2020

Can anyone say “bail reform”?

New York City police commissioner blames new bail reforms for sudden crime spikehttps://t.co/qPMc5PvXBw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 12, 2020

Just trying to feed a family, right AOC?

Two elderly men stabbed on NYC subway https://t.co/6CryuyJnwD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 12, 2020

This trend is not good:

I lived in NYC in the 1980s & 1990s. My neighborhood had 103 murders in 1990. It had less than 10 per year after @RudyGiuliani and @MikeBloomberg led the city. Crime goes up when government demoralizes cops and emboldens criminals. We have seen this before, @AOC. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) July 12, 2020

