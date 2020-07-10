President Donald Trump announced a “road to citizenship” via a new executive order for DACA recipients during an interview with Telemundo on Friday:

BREAKING: President Trump tells Telemundo’s @jdbalart he will sign an executive order on immigration that will include DACA in the coming weeks. #mtpdaily Trump: “One of the aspects of the bill is going to be DACA. We are going to have a road to citizenship.” pic.twitter.com/M926cty8A1 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 10, 2020

The announcement was light on details and the president said “we are working out the legal complexities right now”:

Trump told Telemundo he’s doing an immigration measure “over the next few weeks.” “A lot of people don’t know about it,” he said. DACA will be part of the measure he signs, he said. “We are working out the legal complexities right now,” Trump said. https://t.co/CuMOhDZ7jF — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 10, 2020

We eagerly await the EO:

Trump told Telemundo the following about how he is going to protect DACA recipients: "I'm going to be signing a very major immigration bill as an executive order, which the Supreme Court now, because of the DACA decision, has given me the power to do that." This makes no sense. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 10, 2020

Because it’s not clear what’s going on here:

I cannot successfully reverse-engineer what Donald Trump might have been told by policymakers in his administration that led to this output. It is both descriptively inaccurate and predictively useless. https://t.co/osQFmQplSy — Dara Lind (@DLind) July 10, 2020

To be continued. . .

***