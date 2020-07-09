Breaking news out of D.C. right now where the Supreme Court just ruled 7-2 that the Manhattan DA can subpoena President Trump’s tax returns:

“The President is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need”

Trending

And they rejected President Trump’s claim that “being president shields him from scrutiny”:

Of note, the two Justices appointed by President Trump — Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch — voted against him:

So, when do Kavanaugh and Gorsuch get their apologies?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughNeil Gorsuch