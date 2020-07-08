Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms fired back at a headline over at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that accused her of holding a news conference while “awaiting COVID-19 results,” saying that it was “proactive testing” and that “no one in my house had symptoms then and no reason to quarantine”:

Rarely do I highlight silliness, but this is egregious. I was tested after attending a funeral, in the same way I was tested after attending a protest. Proactive testing, period. No one in my house had symptoms then and no reason to quarantine. pic.twitter.com/y1LWqfP9Sf — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 8, 2020

But this is a different story than she told CNN’s, Chris Cuomo. She said during the interview that she got tested *after* her husband “had been sleeping more than normal since last Thursday.” Via CNN:

(CNN)Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of the top prospects to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, said Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19. “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” the mayor said on Twitter.

She told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she received the news that both she and her husband were positive just before 6 p.m. ET on Monday. She said they decided to get tested because her husband had been sleeping more than normal since last Thursday. “I’m still in a state of shock because I don’t have any idea how we were exposed,” she said, noting that she initially thought her husband’s symptoms, and her own of a mild headache and dry cough, were due to allergies. “I’m stunned.”

So her husband had symptoms that prompted her to get a test but she still held the news conference? What are we missing?

But even worse, SHE told Cuomo she had symptoms that she mistook as seasonal allergies for “the past few days”:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addresses her positive coronavirus diagnosis saying she believes she mistook the symptoms of the virus for allergies https://t.co/Z9TOiV5gm8 pic.twitter.com/DAgcpcdAxb — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 7, 2020

We’ll note that this tweet from earlier does not clear anything up and we have no idea what she means by any of these dates:

We FINALLY received our test results taken 8 days before. One person in my house was positive then. By the time we tested again, 1 week later, 3 of us had COVID. If we had known sooner, we would have immediately quarantined. Perhaps the National Guard can help with testing too. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 8, 2020

It’s pretty clear that both she and her husband were symptomatic and that it was HIGHLY irresponsible of her not to self-quarantine until results were known. We are in a pandemic after all, right?

***