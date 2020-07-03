A 36-year-old Brooklyn man has been charged with arson after accidentally setting his own house on fire while shooting off illegal fireworks earlier in the week:

Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night. A firework shell lands inside Bend’s home through an open window, unnoticed by the group. https://t.co/jQW9Uh3PDe — KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) July 3, 2020

Here’s the video where you can see what looks to be a Roman candle shoot inside the open window and explode:

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals arrested Damien Bend, 36, for arson in connection with a house fire ignited by illegal fireworks on June 24, 2020. Read more: https://t.co/u5OcRDYZNy pic.twitter.com/oTmdAawmcM — FDNY (@FDNY) July 2, 2020

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the blaze:

The FDNY announced Thursday fire marshals arrested Damien Bend, 36, for arson in a Brooklyn house fire that was started by illegal fireworks.https://t.co/NXhHh0Y3D1 — UFA NYC Firefighters (@UFANYC) July 3, 2020

Actually, you do not need a professional to shoot off a Roman candle, but not being an idiot certainly helps:

A Brooklyn man set his own home on fire while shooting off illegal fireworks. FDNY is warning residents they could be seriously hurt by playing with fireworks “It’s an explosive. You need someone that’s a professional and trained to handle these things”@PIX11News @FDNY pic.twitter.com/KCxuRscFcQ — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) July 3, 2020

***