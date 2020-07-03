Protesters in South Dakota have set up a roadblock in an attempt to keep Trump supporters from attending the fireworks at Mount Rushmore tonight:
Image: vehicles, #Indigenous demonstrators block the road. A sign reads, "You Are On Stolen Land"
Our field correspondent reporting state troopers have given 1 verbal warning so far. Officers have metal handcuffs.
Many #Trump supporters are waiting to get through the roadblock. pic.twitter.com/H9dDrWEuco
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) July 3, 2020
And they’ve removed the tires from vans blocking the road in an attempt to make them more difficult to move:
BREAKING: Protestors using vans to block entrance to Mt. Rushmore event. Removing tires creating physical barrier to event. pic.twitter.com/og0DND5FHH
— Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020
Police have threatened arrests, but as of now the standoff continues:
Tires removed from vans creating physical barriers as they can no longer be driven. pic.twitter.com/b74hWLj3VW
— Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020
We’ll keep you posted:
Protestors continuing to yell demands at law enforcement. Taunting Trump supports as well.
— Jordan Parker (@jordanparker_) July 3, 2020
***