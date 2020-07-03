President Trump is off to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota for a fireworks show and here’s how CNN is spinning it:

CNN: "President Trump will be at Mount Rushmore, where he’ll be standing in front of a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” pic.twitter.com/UYjzEiUkU9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 3, 2020

Weird. We don’t remember any anger when other politicians visited this American treasure:

Anyway, we’re starting to see some previews of President Trump’s speech and it sounds-to-be KICK A**:

🚨 To celebrate Independence Day, @realDonaldTrump is going to tell the TRUTH about American history—and the truth about the people tearing down our statues/history. At the foot of Mount Rushmore tonight, our @POTUS will defend and celebrate America’s founding. TUNE IN! 🇺🇸 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2020

Game on, libs:

Trump Rushmore speech will slam “left wing mob” trying to tear down “our history," campaign official briefed tells @ABC News POTUS will argue "left wing mob" and "cancel culture" are pushing "totalitarian behavior…completely alien to American life," source said (not excerpts) — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 3, 2020

The president will "tell the truth about America’s history and he will tell the truth about those trying to tear it down and divide our country," the senior Trump campaign official said of tonight's Rushmore speech — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 3, 2020

“Where’s the lie”?

Yes, very accurate:

So an accurate speech describing the current situation then. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 3, 2020

“Can not wait”:

Exactly what I was hoping it would be. Can not wait 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Dp5cxecFls — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 3, 2020

And we need a countdown to the triggering:

Looking good!

Spectators are beginning to fill in in the amphitheater ahead of the President’s visit and fireworks show. We’re about 8 hours away (in direct sunlight), and, as expected, no social distancing. A majority of attendees are not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/8ojqznxoO9 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 3, 2020

