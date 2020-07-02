A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after punching a woman during an altercation at Miami International Airport earlier this week:

The officer, identified as Anthony Rodriguez, has been relieved of duty and an investigation is ongoing:

I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that i just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty. Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in (1 of 3)… — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County. This will not stand, and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vain will be held to account. (2 of 3)… — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

The State Attorney has been asked to get involved as well:

I have also just spoken to our State Attorney @KathyFndzRundle and asked that her office immediately become involved in the investigation. (3 of 3) — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 2, 2020

According to the arrest report of the woman, Paris Anderson, had become belligerent with the gate agents after she arrived late to her flight and was denied boarding. Via Local 10:

The officer stated in his report that he saw the woman, later identified as Paris Anderson, 21, of Miami, cursing at employees. Rodriguez and Officer Ricardo Alvarez approached the re-booking counter and Alvarez walked Anderson away from the counter so Rodriguez could speak with one of the airline supervisors, the arrest report stated. Rodriguez wrote in his report that the supervisor told him that Anderson arrived at the gate late for a flight to Chicago and that she became outraged after she was denied boarding and told that the next available flight to Chicago would be the next morning.

And Officer Rodriquez said Anderson “struck him on the chid with her head”:

UPDATE: Paris Anderson, 21, "threatened and cursed at employees" who wouldn't let her board @AmericanAir flight to Chicago, officer Anthony Rodriguez wrote she "violated his personal space, bumped him with her body and struck him on the chin with her head" https://t.co/cCFyoM36vj pic.twitter.com/tORtD1lfdM — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 2, 2020

