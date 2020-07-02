Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced $9 million in federal taxpayer dollars will be used to “support safe and secure voting this election”:

In partnership with @SecretaryHobbs, Arizona is investing $9 million in CARES Act funding to support safe and secure voting this election. #AZVoteSafe 1/ pic.twitter.com/jRRt7MEImI — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2020

Much of the money will be used to “inform voters of their options to vote safely on Election Day, and fund the purchase of PPE for polling stations”:

These dollars will help county recorders and election departments build #COVID19 response efforts, increase early voting in rural and tribal communities, help inform voters of their options to vote safely on Election Day, and fund the purchase of PPE for polling stations. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2020

And disposable pens:

With this funding, county recorders and elections departments across Arizona will receive: ✔️ 179,000 face masks

✔️ 10,000 face shields

✔️ 175,000 pairs of gloves

✔️ 3,200 gallons of hand sanitizer

✔️ 2,400 bottles of disinfectant spray

✔️ 10,000 disposable pens 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2020

Gov. Ducey also linked to this handy guide on how to vote safely in November:

Additionally, @SecretaryHobbs issued the 2020 AZVoteSafe Guide, which includes recommendations like bringing a pen to the polls and maintaining safe distances from other voters. https://t.co/jyoxDvwJOy 4/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2020

It’s No. 1 recommendation? Vote by mail:

President Trump, however, is against voting by mail:

Texas Supreme Court: Lack of immunity to COVID-19 alone not enough to vote by mail https://t.co/rAZVRF4nkj Big win in Texas on the dangerous Mail In Voting Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

Eventually GOP governors and state parties are going to have to go public with their support of mail-in ballots, no?

We want all Arizona voters to stay safe and healthy when exercising their right to vote. My thanks to @SecretaryHobbs, election departments and county recorders across the state, and everyone working to make sure Arizonans are protected when voting this year. 5/5 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2020

