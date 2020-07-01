It appears Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has just about had it with Dr. Anthony Fauci and his coronavirus recommendations. From last night on Laura Ingraham’s show:

As COVID cases surge, TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick says he will no longer listen to Anthony Fauci: "I don't need his advice anymore" pic.twitter.com/8w6mdCpLhN — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 1, 2020

This was in response to Dr. Fauci’s testimony on Tuesday where he said the country is going “in the wrong direction”:

"Clearly we are not in total control right now." Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies that "we're going in the wrong direction" in terms of new COVID cases in the U.S. "The numbers speak for themselves." https://t.co/P2hctfTARR pic.twitter.com/pcMvr9m3Un — ABC News (@ABC) June 30, 2020

Now, before libs get all huffy with Lt. Gov. Patrick, Texas and Dr. Fauci aren’t actually that far apart. Here’s Dr. Fauci on bars:

"Bars. Bars are really not good." — Dr. Anthony Fauci — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 30, 2020

And here’s Gov. Greg Abbott:

Breaking: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is closing bars and lowering restaurant occupancy back to 50%. This comes as Texas faces record-high coronavirus cases across the state. https://t.co/nRdQkzCg6s — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) June 26, 2020

Dr. Fauci also said, “I feel very strongly we need to do whatever we can to get the children back to school”:

"I feel very strongly we need to do whatever we can to get the children back to school." — Anthony Fauci today at Senate hearing. https://t.co/apLY2M0Jez — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 30, 2020

Dr. Fauci also pointed out that our lockdowns never came close to lockdowns in Europe:

FAUCI: "When we shut down as a nation, in reality, only about 50% of the nation shut down… Many of the European countries, 90-95% of all activities were shut down… The countries in Europe and the other countries you have there had a much more uniformed response." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 30, 2020

