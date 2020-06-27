Hillary Clinton stuck her nose back into the 2020 campaign on Friday, mocking President Trump for his statement at the Sean Hannity moderated town hall in Wisconsin where he said “If we didn’t do testing, we have no cases”:

Trump: "If we didn't do testing, we'd have no cases." And if I don't stick my hand out the window to feel the drops, it's not raining.pic.twitter.com/mPlUh7X2jp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 26, 2020

That’s funny, Hillary. Now do on about your emails:

And if I delete all my emails, I never had any emails. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 26, 2020

Or do one on Obama’s bogus investigation of President Trump:

And if your campaign colludes with members of the intelligence community, and legacy media to spy on your political opponent, but you're not charged with a crime you're not a criminal. https://t.co/AP7lubWV50 — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) June 26, 2020

And what difference does it make anyway, right?

Nice using an edited clip! He went on to say but it's GOOD that we are doing more testing! You said "What difference does it make" about death of Ambassador Chris Stevens who you claimed was your friend, as well as deaths of Ty Woods, Glen Doherty,, and Sean Smith! — Cindy Woods (@wolf1u2) June 27, 2020

We remember:

And if you had answered the phone and not abandoned Ambassador Stevens, he would be alive today along with the three other men lost. — Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) June 26, 2020

***