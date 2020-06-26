Columbia University virologist Dr. Angela Rasmussen was one of the health experts who said the protests were “necessary” despite the fact that they would “facilitate #COVID19 transmission”:

This wasn’t just one tweet where she said this, mind you:

The “protests are necessary and important for public health”:

And now that we have outbreaks across the country possibly tied to the protests, she’s had enough of Dr. Deborah Birx:

“I’ve lost respect for her”:

Someone has “squandered the public’s trust,” but it’s not Dr. Birx:

It’s pretty clear, at the very least, hundreds of thousands of protesters getting cheered on by health experts who for months told us we couldn’t go to the beach with the same people we were quarantined, caused people around the country to take COVID-19 less seriously:

Also, if she REALLY believes this, why did she wait until there were 120,000+ dead?

***

